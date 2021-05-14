Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Peri…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …