Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

