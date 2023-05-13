Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Mason City, IA
