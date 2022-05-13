Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Mason City, IA

The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.