 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Mason City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News