The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not everyone in Iowa will see rain today, but where storms do pop up, they could be severe. More showers and storms are expected on Friday and…
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. There is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.