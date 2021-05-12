Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Mason City, IA
