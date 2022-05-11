Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. It …
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Peri…