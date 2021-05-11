 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

