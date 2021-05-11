Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Mason City, IA
