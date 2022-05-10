Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
