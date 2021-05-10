Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
May. 10, 2021
