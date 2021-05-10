 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Mason City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News