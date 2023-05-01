Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Mason City, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Mason City, IA
