Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, sleet, and snow are already going to be around Wednesday, but the main event is expected late tonight through Thursday evening in Iowa. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low.…
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain …
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 30 degrees is t…