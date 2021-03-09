 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

