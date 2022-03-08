Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Mason City, IA
