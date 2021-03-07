Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.