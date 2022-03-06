Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 2:30 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.