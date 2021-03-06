Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Mason City, IA

 Skip to main content
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

