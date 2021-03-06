Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees to…
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see clea…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Friday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…
For the drive home in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatur…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of prec…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. I…
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.