Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph.