Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degre…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. We'll see a low tempe…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 deg…
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mp…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.