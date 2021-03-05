Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Friday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
