Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Friday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.