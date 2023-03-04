The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Mason City, IA
