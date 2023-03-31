Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Rain will be around Thursday and Thursday night, but the chance of severe storms arrives Friday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expect…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 de…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…