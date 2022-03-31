The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Winds will be gusting 50 to 55 mph across the state today and could cause isolated power outages. See how long the strong winds will stick around and what temperatures are expected for the weekend.
Conditions will be quite different from west to east across Iowa today thanks to a cold front. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's con…