Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

