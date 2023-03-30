Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.