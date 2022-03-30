The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Mason City, IA
