Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.