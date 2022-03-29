Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
