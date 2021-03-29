Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Mason City, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 de…
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast …
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Rain. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Te…
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Perio…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Mason City's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 m…
Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City folk…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.