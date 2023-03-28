Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.