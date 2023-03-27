Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.