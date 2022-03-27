It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Mason City, IA
