Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Mason City, IA
