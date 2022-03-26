 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

