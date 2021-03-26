Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Mason City, IA
