Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Mason City, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

