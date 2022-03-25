Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Mason City, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
Both thunderstorms and snow are expected across Iowa today! The rain and snow will be slow to exit the state as well. Here's all the weather info you need for today through Thursday.
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.
Dry in the western part of the state, but rain and snow will linger for the eastern half. Not much wind today, but that will change in a big way for Friday. Here's all the weather info you need.
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecast…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…