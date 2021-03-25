 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

