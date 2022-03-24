The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
Both thunderstorms and snow are expected across Iowa today! The rain and snow will be slow to exit the state as well. Here's all the weather info you need for today through Thursday.
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecast…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Mason…