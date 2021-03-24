 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

