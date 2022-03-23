 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

