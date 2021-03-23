Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Mason City, IA
