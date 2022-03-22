Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Mason City, IA
