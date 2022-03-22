 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News