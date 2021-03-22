Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.