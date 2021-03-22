 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

