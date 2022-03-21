Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Mason City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

