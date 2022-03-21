Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…