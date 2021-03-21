 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Mason City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News