Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a c…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. We'll see a low temper…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees toda…
Mason City's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. Windy with snow developing. Low 29F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.