Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Monday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for everyone in Iowa today, but with rain mixing in for some, snow totals will vary considerably across the state. Find out w…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Ma…
Rain, sleet, and snow are already going to be around Wednesday, but the main event is expected late tonight through Thursday evening in Iowa. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see…