Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.