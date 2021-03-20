Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.