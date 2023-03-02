It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be a true wintry mess across Iowa Wednesday and Wednesday night. Find out how much ice and snow are still to come and when the w…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy r…
The freezing rain, sleet, and snow are almost gone, but temperatures are going to drop this afternoon and a frigid, breezy night is expected a…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Expect clear ski…