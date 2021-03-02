 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

